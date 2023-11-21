Gunther left humiliated on RAW after his plan severely backfires

Gunther has been one of the most dominant stars in WWE this year, suffering defeats only via countout and other means and not getting pinned even once. While we aren't sure if that changes this Sunday, he suffered a big humiliation on RAW this week.

Courtesy of two-time Grand Slam Champion The Miz, Gunther pushed the former's buttons a bit too much. What started as an incredible back-and-forth promo between two strong characters turned into the Intercontinental Champion trying to bully The Miz and telling him to do something about it.

It backfired in a big way, and the Ring General found himself on the receiving end of a kick to the nether regions, which resulted in him taking a Skull Crushing Finale. Ahead of Survivor Series, The Miz has momentum on his side.

It will be interesting to see what happens at Survivor Series in this highly-anticipated match-up. Although The Miz's win-loss record has been rather abysmal in 2023, it speaks volumes of his talent that he's able to make fans overlook that purely by virtue of his character.

