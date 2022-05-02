"It was time to take the next step" – GUNTHER on his decision to leave NXT UK to compete in America

WWE Superstar GUNTHER recently shared why he felt he was ready to move from NXT UK to NXT and then onto SmackDown in the US.

During his two-year run in NXT UK from 2019 to 2021, GUNTHER, who performed under the ring name WALTER, became the longest-reigning NXT UK Champion as the Austrian held onto the title for a staggering 870 days.

Despite the many successes in NXT UK, GUNTHER, in a recent interview with Cultaholic, said the timing was right for him to leave the British-based show and make the jump to America, where most WWE shows take place:

"For me, it was, like, I think I kind of grew out of NXT UK myself, and it was time to take the next step. I think the timing was right now, there were a lot of changes inside of WWE. Yeah, the timing was just perfect for it, so I went for it. In the back of my head, I always pushed it away from myself a little bit, but in the back of my head, I always knew, at one point, you’re going to make that step." (H/T - EWrestling News)

Now performing on SmackDown, The Ring General will be looking to dominate the blue brand as he did NXT UK.

GUNTHER is now part of the main roster

After facing LA Knight at NXT Stand & Deliver during WrestleMania weekend, many wondered what was next for the former NXT UK Champion.

Fans didn't have to wait long to find out, as GUNTHER debuted on SmackDown after WrestleMania alongside his fellow European tag team partner Ludwig Kaiser.

Since arriving on the main roster, the Austrian has faced various enhancement talents, leading the longest-reigning NXT UK Champion to showcase his dominance in an intimidating manner.

