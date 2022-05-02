WWE Superstar Gunther unveils who he would want as the third person in his stable

WWE Superstar Gunther has revealed who he would want as the third member of his team with Ludwig Kaiser on SmackDown.

Gunther and Kaiser had a successful stint in NXT as part of the stable known as 'Imperium.' Their duo arrived on the main roster during the SmackDown after WrestleMania. However, a piece to the puzzle missing from their debut was the faction's other member, Fabian Aichner.

During a recent interview with Cultaholic, Gunther stated how if WWE were to add an extra person to his team with Kaiser, it would be Aichner.

"Obviously, me and him are on there right now. But if we think we need a third person, that would obviously be Fabian. To get him up with us and then keep going all together again. Otherwise, I think we are very authentic in what we do, also because we believe in the way we do our craft. I think that’s nothing where you can just pull somebody randomly and be like, ‘hey, be part of that now, and make it work.’ So, I don’t think there would be anyone that we would go for." (H/T EWrestling News )

As a trio, Imperium ran roughshod over both NXT UK and NXT. The stable's leader also became the longest reigning NXT UK Champion during that period. Meanwhile, Kaiser and Aichner won the NXT Tag Team Championship multiple times.

Gunther on WWE changing his ring name

As part of the NXT roster, the Austrian-born superstar made a name for himself under the ring name WALTER.

However, during an episode of NXT in January of this year, the former NXT UK Champion's name was inexplicably changed.

Several fans had adverse reactions to his name being altered. However, The Ring General stated in a recent interview with Wrestling Inc. that he was not fazed by WWE changing his ring name.

"Not at all to be honest, If it would be the other way around, if it would have been Gunther before and WALTER now, it would have been the same uproar. A lot of people react negative to change. But change is normal in life, and it’s part of it, and you've got to go with it." (H/T Wrestling Inc)

After performing on NXT UK and NXT for three years, the longest reigning NXT UK Champion can now be seen on SmackDown alongside Ludwig Kaiser. It will be interesting to see the former NXT star's next feud in the company.

What do you think of Gunther's performance on the main roster? Sound off in the comments below.

