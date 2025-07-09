Gunther has a major problem in WWE, thinks veteran (Exclusive)

Gunther is considered to be one of the biggest stars in WWE at the moment, with the potential to rise even higher in the coming years. However, there is an issue with him that is hard to point out, according to wrestling veteran Kenny Bolin.

Ad

The Ring General is currently the World Heavyweight Champion, holding a title that he certainly deserves. While he has great in-ring capability and mic skills, Kenny still does not consider him to be completely at his peak. Although he admits that Gunther has a sizeable fan base already.

Speaking on UnSKripted, Kenny stated:

"There are some people that think more highly of Gunther than I do, my son is one of them. To me there is something missing with Gunther and I can't exactly put my finger on what it is. And I am not saying I don't like him. I am just saying that there is something there that doesn't make him my number one guy in the company."

Ad

Trending

15 shocking wrestling couples - Find out now!

You can check out the full episode here:

Ad

For now, it remains to be seen how Gunther will fare against Goldberg at WWE SNME.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the exclusive YouTube video.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shubhajit Deb Shubhajit is a pro wrestling journalist at Sportskeeda, reporting on WWE news. He has a Master's degree in English and has been working in his current role for over 2 years.



A fan of pro wrestling since childhood, Shubhajit decided to start creating content on the sport out of passion. Before covering a piece of news or rumor, he conducts thorough research, ensuring information in his work is reliable and completely accurate.



Although Shubhajit admires numerous pro wrestlers, his current favorite is WWE superstar Drew McIntyre. He is fond of The Scottish Warrior’s character work and innovative quips.



If there is one storyline he can work on in WWE, Shubhajit would book Roman Reigns’ future with The Bloodline following WrestleMania XL, where he lost to Cody Rhodes. He would have Reigns’ stablemates excommunicate him, laying the foundation for a gimmick change for the former. After Reigns’ exit from the faction, Shubhajit would portray him as an anti-hero trying hard to claw his way back up to the top.



Apart from reporting on pro wrestling, Shubhajit enjoys competitive gaming and reading. Know More

Goldberg ruined Bray Wyatt's career? - Watch now!