Gunther has a major problem in WWE, thinks veteran (Exclusive)

Gunther is considered to be one of the biggest stars in WWE at the moment, with the potential to rise even higher in the coming years. However, there is an issue with him that is hard to point out, according to wrestling veteran Kenny Bolin.
The Ring General is currently the World Heavyweight Champion, holding a title that he certainly deserves. While he has great in-ring capability and mic skills, Kenny still does not consider him to be completely at his peak. Although he admits that Gunther has a sizeable fan base already.
Speaking on UnSKripted, Kenny stated:
"There are some people that think more highly of Gunther than I do, my son is one of them. To me there is something missing with Gunther and I can't exactly put my finger on what it is. And I am not saying I don't like him. I am just saying that there is something there that doesn't make him my number one guy in the company."
For now, it remains to be seen how Gunther will fare against Goldberg at WWE SNME.
