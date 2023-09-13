Gunther makes bold claim after breaking historic WWE record

Gunther has already set his sights on a different goal after becoming the longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion in WWE history.

The Ring General broke the 35-year record held by the Honky Tonk Man last week after successfully defending the Intercontinental Championship against Chad Gable. He celebrated his accomplishment this past Monday on RAW, but it was spoiled by Alpha Academy and Tommaso Ciampa.

While it seems like the Intercontinental Champion will have to deal with Gable once again, as well as Ciampa, he is already looking forward to next year's Royal Rumble. He told Wrasslinews that he's one of the favorites to win the match and earn a main event spot at WrestleMania 40.

"Yeah, I mean, that's the natural progression from now on, I think," Gunther said. "But we will see where it goes. I'm the Intercontinental Champion. I’m not planning on losing the title. We'll see. ... Rumble's in a few months. If I'm in there, I think I'm one of the favorites. That would lead to WrestleMania. We'll have to see." [H/T Fightful]

Gunther was the Iron Man of this year's Royal Rumble match, lasting for more than one hour after entering at number one. He was in the final two with Cody Rhodes but failed to throw the American Nightmare over the top rope.

Who will dethrone Gunther as Intercontinental Champion?

Imperium lost to Alpha Academy and Tommaso Ciampa on Monday in a six-man tag team match. Chad Gable made Giovanni Vinci submit with the Ankle Lock while Ciampa held Gunther with the Gargano Escape.

After the events on RAW, it seems like Ciampa is the next superstar who will challenge The Ring General for the Intercontinental Championship. It's a fresh matchup that could even lead to a potential reunion of DIY.

Ciampa is a credible challenger, but he may not be hot enough for WWE to pull the trigger. Gable, who promised to win the Intercontinental title, is a more plausible option, considering how popular he is right now.

Who should be the next challenger for the Intercontinental Championship? Share your answers in the comments section below.

Does Drew McIntyre want CM Punk in WWE? We asked him here.