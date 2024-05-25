Gunther makes a bold statement ahead of his match against Randy Orton at WWE King & Queen of the Ring

Gunther has discussed his upcoming match against Randy Orton at WWE King & Queen of the Ring. The two stars will collide in the tournament finals, and either will be crowned king.

The Ring General defeated Jey Uso on Monday Night RAW this week, and The Viper beat Tama Tonga in the latest episode of SmackDown in the semi-finals. As a result, both men made it to the finals, where they will face each other for the first time in WWE.

Gunther was at ringside for Randy Orton vs. Tama Tonga. After the match, Byron Saxton interviewed him backstage. The Imperium leader made a bold statement by claiming that he would become King of the Ring.

"Yes, I sure will face Randy Orton tomorrow in the finals. And what an opportunity it is, right? What a chance. I came here to do this, I came here to be in the ring with the best of the best, and Randy is maybe one of the biggest legends that ever came out of WWE, but to become a legend myself, I gotta beat the legend tomorrow. And yeah, tomorrow, The Ring General will officially become the King of the Ring," said Gunther. [0:19-0:51]

Expand Tweet

It'll be interesting to see which one emerges victorious and earns the right to compete in a world title match at SummerSlam.

If you use the quote from this article, please credit WWE and add an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback