Gunther makes a huge promise before WWE RAW; major plan

Gunther made an enormous promise a day before this week's WWE Raw. The star has decided that it's time to step up.

The World Heavyweight Champion made it clear to Jey Uso that the star should not challenge him at WrestleMania. At this point, it's not certain that the star will choose him, but The Ring General has already warned him about what will happen if Uso comes for him, talking about violence like the star has never seen in his life.

However, a day before RAW, Gunther made a promise. With the WrestleMania sign behind him, he posted a picture of himself with the World Heavyweight Title. He then went on to say that a legacy would be built.

At this point, the star's plan for building his legacy is uncertain, but his World Heavyweight Title run has not been as well received as his Intercontinental Title run earlier in his career. Still, as the champion, there's more than enough time to change things up in the coming days, especially with his major plan to build a legacy.

"Legacy will be built."

Gunther may deal with his Jey Uso issues on WWE RAW tomorrow

Gunther has the chance to deal with his issues with Jey Uso as soon as WWE RAW tomorrow. With the star set to be on the same show, he could confront the star and end his problems with him by putting him out of action.

Given that several stars have been removed in the same way in recent months, this could be his way of solving all his problems.

For the moment, fans will have to wait and see what the two stars do, and whether The Ring General will have to worry about the winner of the Elimination Chamber instead.

