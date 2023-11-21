Gunther makes a major change to Imperium on RAW that could have long-term effects

Gunther wasn't as furious as one would expect given the circumstances, but he made it clear that there was a major change happening within Imperium, and it will likely have long-term effects on RAW.

Ludwig Kaiser was booked to face Johnny Gargano this week on RAW. Recently, Gunther has been favoring Giovanni Vinci while not being happy with Ludwig. Kaiser specifically instructed Vinci not to come to ringside during the match. Vinci disobeyed, and Kaiser ultimately lost the match.

Backstage, Gunther walked into Kaiser shouting at Vinci and made it clear where he stood. He gave Vinci permission to handle Kaiser, meaning their roles in Imperium have switched, and Kaiser is no longer the Ring General's right-hand man.

There has been a tease for a while now of Ludwig Kaiser possibly breaking off from Imperium, with many fans believing that he has what it takes to become a singles star on the main roster.

Either way, there has been a big change in the pecking order of Imperium, and Vinci now finds himself as the #2 man.

As for the Ring General, he suffered a humiliating moment on RAW at the hands of The Miz after his plan to bully him backfired and led to a Skull Crushing Finale.

