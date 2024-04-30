Gunther mauls WWE opponent; partner wanted to throw in the towel

On the latest episode of WWE Monday Night RAW, Gunther made his in-ring return on TV after his shocking loss at WrestleMania XL. He competed in a match against Xavier Woods, and the latter's partner, Kofi Kingston, was about to end it early.

During the bout on the red brand this week, The Ring General tried to hit Woods with a chop in the corner, but The New Day member escaped and hit a chop of his own. Xavier Woods locked the former Intercontinental Champion in a submission hold and sent him out of the ring. The former IC Champion then nailed Woods with a chop at ringside. Back in the ring, he hit an uppercut, and Woods performed an uppercut of his own.

The Imperium leader then planted his opponent with a bodyslam. The two stars hit each other with chops, and the heel star followed it up with a clothesline. Woods hit the big man with a chop and a kick to the midsection. After some more chops, The New Day member hit a missile dropkick off the top rope and got a two-count.

After Woods' leg got stuck on the ropes, Gunther worked on the injured leg for a while. He locked Xavier in a half-Boston Crab, and Kofi Kingston tried to throw in the towel to end the match, but Woods convinced him not to.

Gunther then applied a modified STF, forcing Xavier to tap out.

