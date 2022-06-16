"It's good to get in there and slap him around" - 4-time WWE Champion wants to face Gunther

Gunther might already have a challenger ready for his Intercontinental Championship in the form of The Brawling Brutes' Sheamus.

The former Walter was signed by WWE in 2019. He rose to the top of the mountain in less than a few months when he defeated Pete Dunne to win the NXT United Kingdom Championship at TakeOver: New York. He recently worked on his physique upon transitioning to NXT and later SmackDown.

In a recent interview with The Five Count, Sheamus showcased an interest in facing the champion as he wants to win the Intercontinental Championship and become a Grand Slam Champion:

"Honestly, I want to wrestle whatever the IC champion is. That's my goal and first priority to get the Intercontinental title. Otherwise, what talent-wise goes, there's a lot of guys coming in, you got Walter (Gunther) coming in. He's a good hard-hitting prospect, like it's good to get in there and slap him around." (From 8:05 to 8:27)

It will be interesting to see if the two behemoths collide in the ring for one of the richest prizes in sports entertainment.

Gunther and Sheamus have teamed up in the past

Before the pandemic, WWE used to tour the entire country and perform live shows for fans. Experiencing a live show is different from watching a regular episode of RAW, SmackDown, or NXT 2.0.

The company has been touring for decades, creating many memories during these shows. However, these events are also used for stars to practice for their upcoming matches, which might eventually be performed on live television.

Alistair McGeorge @AlistairMcG So instead of WALTER/Cesaro, we’re getting WALTER and Sheamus vs. Finn Balor and Cesaro. I’m not mad about it - this should be good! #WWEManchester So instead of WALTER/Cesaro, we’re getting WALTER and Sheamus vs. Finn Balor and Cesaro. I’m not mad about it - this should be good! #WWEManchester https://t.co/jPKx5QWbxn

Last year, when WWE resumed live shows, Sheamus teamed up with Walter (Gunther) to take on Cesaro and Drew McIntyre on 9/11/21 and Finn Balor and Drew McIntyre on 10/11/21 in England.

Since then, the landscape of WWE has changed. Balor is the leader of Judgment Day, Cesaro left the company, and McIntyre is potentially on a path to face Roman in the future. Watching the two stars go head-to-head for the title will be interesting.

