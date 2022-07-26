"It’s not gonna be as special when I do it" – Gunther opens up on why he did not move to America earlier

Current WWE Intercontinental Champion Gunther recently spoke about the timing of his move to the United States of America.

The Austrian Bruiser did not want to move to America for the longest time. This led to him dominating the developmental promotion and holding on to the NXT UK Championship for a historic 870-day reign.

The Ring General was in conversation with Ryan Satin on the Out of Character podcast this week. He mentioned that moving to America felt like a "gold rush" and that he wanted to wait for the right opportunity so that he could stand out.

The 34-year-old detailed that he held off moving to the United States until it felt like the perfect time for him.

"So everybody obviously just jumped on every opportunity they had. Sometimes it’s better to just wait things out and wait out the timing a little bit," said Gunther. "I always felt like if everybody moves to America at the same time, it’s not gonna be as special when I do it. It was always clear to me that it will happen at some point, but I tried to time it as good as possible for myself." (H/T Sescoops)

Gunther has gone through an incredible body transformation

During the interview, The Ring General also spoke about his transformation. He mentioned that he had lost around 60 pounds since moving to the main roster and remodeled his physique to stand out.

He made it clear that he wanted to show higher-ups in WWE that he was adaptable and ready to put in the work.

The Austrian superstar is currently in a feud with Shinsuke Nakamura and the two men look like they will face each other soon. Who do you think will prevail when the two superstars collide against each other for the IC title.

