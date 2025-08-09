Gunther Names Two WWE Hall of Famers Who Inspired Him to Wrestle

Gunther is widely viewed as one of the most talented in-ring performers in WWE today. During a recent appearance on Michelle McCool and The Undertaker's podcast, the Austrian named Bruiser Brody and Stan Hansen as two of his inspirations as a young rookie.

Brody was one of the industry's hardest-hitting wrestlers before suffering fatal stab wounds backstage at an event in 1988. Like Brody, Hansen's aggressive in-ring style also set him apart from other competitors in the 1970s and 1980s.

On Six Feet Under, Gunther revealed he grew up wanting to emulate the two WWE Hall of Famers:

"I always looked up to guys like [Bruiser] Brody and Stan Hansen. All those big guys, but workhorses, and when I started training, I really digged into that. I was like, okay, I can relate to that, and then I looked at all the bigger guys that went to Japan and stuff like that and tried to be like that." [2:27 – 2:50]

Hansen was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame by Vader in 2016. Three years later, Brody posthumously joined WWE's illustrious group of legends as part of the Hall of Fame's Legacy Wing.

Timothy Thatcher also motivated Gunther

From 2020 to 2022, Timothy Thatcher wrestled for WWE's NXT brand after making his name wrestling for several companies around the world. He returned to WWE in 2024 as a trainer.

Gunther shared the ring with Thatcher dozens of times, most notably in the German promotion wXw. While working together, the two-time World Heavyweight Champion learned a lot from the 42-year-old.

"One guy I always looked up to is somebody I worked with for a long time, Timothy Thatcher," Gunther continued. "He wrestled here, too, for a little bit in NXT. He was a coach, and he was always really good at adding something without taking anything away from anybody. I always looked up to that, and I tried to match that." [5:05 – 5:23]

In the same episode, the 37-year-old explained why pleasing former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon felt like a "losing game."

