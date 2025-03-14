Gunther nearly unmasks 27-year-old WWE champion on SmackDown; gets a big win over homeland hero

WWE RAW star Gunther was in action tonight on the blue brand show taking place in Barcelona, Spain. The reigning World Heavyweight Champion asserted his dominance over a 27-year-old champion on The Road to WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas.

On the March 14, 2025, edition of SmackDown, The Ring General insulted the Barcelona crowd with a "Hala Madrid" chant. He then talked about "a kid" who was the best wrestler in Spain, challenging the NXT Tag Team Champion, Axiom.

The erstwhile A-Kid withstood a devastating powerbomb from Gunther, kicking out at a two-count. During the match, Gunther almost unmasked the 27-year-old star, who put up a valiant fight against the world champion.

However, in the end, the Imperium member secured a big win over his opponent tonight by delivering a series of Powerbombs.

Following the match, the 37-year-old WWE star applied a sleeper hold to Axiom, laying the homeland hero motionless in the middle of the ring. The Ring General's dominant show against the NXT Tag Team Champion was a clear message to Jey Uso ahead of WrestleMania 41.

Gunther is set to defend his World Heavyweight Championship against The YEET Master at this year's Showcase of The Immortals in Las Vegas.

It will be exciting to see if Main Event Jey can become a world champion for the first time in his WWE career by dethroning the Austrian wrestler.

