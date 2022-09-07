Gunther is open to being involved with WWE upcoming developmental brand

WWE Superstar Gunther says to is open to being involved with the company's upcoming brand, NXT Europe.

Last weekend's Worlds Collide event marked the end of NXT UK. All of the brand's championships were unified with their U.S. counterparts. When it was announced that the developmental brand was coming to an end, it was also released that it would be rebranded as NXT Europe, which will launch in 2023.

The Intercontinental Champion is the longest reigning NXT UK Champion in history. His 870-day reign was ended by Ilja Dragunov at Takeover 36. He has since moved to the U.S. and became a regular on NXT 2.0, before getting a name change and moving to SmackDown.

Speaking to Cultaholic Wrestling, the man formerly known as WALTER opened up about whether he was open to working with NXT's European branch:

"I think it’s still so fresh that there aren’t really concrete plans or anything. But I’m definitely up to being involved somehow. I think it’d a great progression from NXT UK. I think there’s a lot of potential in NXT Europe so I hope we can do our part in that" he said [h/t Fightful]

Gunther defended his IC title in a grueling match against Sheamus at Clash at the Castle last week. Many have said that it was one of, if not the best, WWE matches in recent memory.

"It's gonna happen" - AJ Styles teases a match with Intercontinental Champion Gunther

Former WWE Champion AJ Styles has teased a match against the current Intercontinental Champion, Gunther.

The Phenomenal One hasn't appeared much on WWE TV lately. Until recently, he was involved in The Miz's feud with U.S. Champion Bobby Lashley. But he was not present during the two's steel cage match for the title in the main event of this week's Monday Night RAW.

The 45-year-old appeared on last week's episode of WWE's The Bump. When asked about the potential dream match between him and The Austrian, AJ had this to say:

"Sure, it's gonna happen, down the line, it definitely will happen. I think one of the things I'm gonna stay away from is, if I can, is that massive chop coming across my chest. It's happened a lot, it's part of wrestling. But, man, that can't feel good," said Styles. [From 26:27 to 26:43]

Now that Gunther has gone past a massive challenge in Sheamus, it remains to be seen who will challenge him for the Intercontinental Championship next.

RECOMMENDED VIDEO: 5 WWE Superstars featured in Superhero franchises

What is the future of Control Your Narrative after Braun Strowman's WWE return? Find out here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Ken Cameron