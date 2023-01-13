WWE SmackDown star Gunther has commented on whether he would be interested in a potential match between IMPERIUM and The Bloodline.

For over two years, Roman Reigns and his cousins have dominated the company and been the blue band's focal point. The Tribal Chief made history in 2022 by becoming the inaugural Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, while The Usos became the first Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions. The current Intercontinental Champion has also been an indomitable force on SmackDown, as he's yet to lose a singles match on the main roster.

Speaking to My San Antonio in a recent interview, Gunther stated that he would agree to an IMPERIUM vs. Bloodline match and referred to the latter group as entertaining.

“Yeah, let's go there. I think what they have going for themselves now with the group is really entertaining. It's one of the best group stories I can recall in a very long time," said Gunther.

Braun Strowman sent a message to Gunther ahead of their Intercontinental Championship match

On tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown, The Ring General will defend his coveted Intercontinental Title against The Monster of All Monsters in a one-on-one match. This will be the first time the two titans collide in the ring.

During a recent appearance on WWE's The Bump, Braun Strowman stated that he was ready to fight Gunther.

"Let's see what you got, big boy. I'm ready for it. I love a fight, and like I said, he's a big young man. He's hungry. He's had a hell of an Intercontinental Championship reign with some absolute unbelievable matches. Let's keep the train going," said Strowman.

The Ring General has been champion since dethroning Ricochet last year, and no one has been able to defeat him in singles competition on live TV yet. Braun Strowman could be the first person to do so on SmackDown.

Who do you think will walk out with the title? Sound off in the comments below!

