Current WWE titleholder opens up on potentially facing Kurt Angle (Exclusive)

WWE Intercontinental Champion Gunther recently opened up about a potential match against Kurt Angle in the future.

Angle returned to Monday Night RAW in his hometown of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, to say hello to his fans and hype up the upcoming Clash at the Castle Premium Live Event. However, the Olympic gold medalist got more than he bargained for when he was interrupted by the Alpha Academy.

Gable called Angle his "personal hero" before insulting the Pittsburgh crowd and offering the Hall of Famer a spot in the Alpha Academy, which the former WWE Champion politely declined.

Eventually, a match was set up between The Alpha Academy and Street Profits, who came to Angle's defense. The stipulation for the match was that if Street Profits lost, the Hall of Famer would join the Alpha Academy. However, Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins emerged victorious.

Ahead of Clash at the Castle, Sportskeeda recently caught up with WWE Intercontinental Champion Gunther to ask how he felt about getting in the ring with someone like Kurt Angle.

To this, the former NXT UK Champion replied that it would be a "privilege" to be in the ring with someone like the Olympic gold medalist.

"Obviously Kurt Angle is one of the best ever. I’m not sure if he still steps in the ring, but obviously if that’s his choice, if I would get a chance to be in the ring with someone like him, it would be a privilege," Gunther said.

Kurt Angle retired from in-ring action at WrestleMania 35

On the March 11, 2019, episode of RAW, Angle announced that he would hang up his boots at WrestleMania 35 and chose Baron Corbin (now known as Happy Corbin) as his final opponent.

In the weeks leading up to the match, the WWE Hall of Famer embarked on his 'Farewell Tour,' facing several handpicked opponents like Samoa Joe, AJ Styles, Chad Gable, and Apollo Crews.

However, at WrestleMania 35, Angle lost to Corbin before settling into a backstage role as a producer.

Humble Wrestling @WrestlingHumble Kurt Angle and Booker T backstage at Wrestlemania 38. Kurt Angle and Booker T backstage at Wrestlemania 38. https://t.co/1f56pxwawx

Given Angle has retired from action, it is left to be seen if the Olympic gold medalist will consider making an in-ring return for one last match.

Meanwhile, Gunther is scheduled to defend his Intercontinental Title against Sheamus at Clash at the Castle on September 3 in Cardiff, Wales.

What do you think about a match between Gunther and Kurt Angle? Sound off in the comments section below.

