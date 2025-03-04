  • home icon
  • Gunther and Otis' RAW match suffered due to a MAJOR WWE mistake that needs attention, says Vince Russo (Exclusive)

Gunther and Otis' RAW match suffered due to a MAJOR WWE mistake that needs attention, says Vince Russo (Exclusive)

By Lennard Surrao
Modified Mar 04, 2025 10:41 GMT
Otis takes one of Gunther
Otis takes one of Gunther's dreaded chops on RAW. [Image via WWE.com]

The WWE Universe was treated to a very unique matchup this week as Gunther battled Otis on RAW. Much to the surprise of many, Otis got in a lot of offense against the World Heavyweight Champion, but there was one issue Vince Russo pointed out.

Gunther is scheduled to defend his title against Jey Uso at WrestleMania and is hoping to be at his strongest ahead of the big show. While the Ring General started off well against Otis on RAW, the Alpha Academy member had some noteworthy moments during the match.

Vince Russo spoke about the apparent 50-50 booking and said from a physical standpoint, it did make sense for Otis to have a competitive bout with Gunther.

also-read-trending Trending

However, Otis has received no momentum from his good performance as WWE has mistakenly booked Gunther in multiple 50-50 scenarios of late, according to Vince Russo.

The former WWE writer revealed how the creative decisions leading up to the latest RAW episode didn't help Otis and Gunther:

"That would be okay because of the size of Otis, but it's not okay when Gunther goes 50-50 against everybody. That's the problem! If he is dominating people and all of a sudden he goes 50-50 with Otis, now Otis goes over. But the fact that he goes 50-50 with everybody, Otis doesn't mean anything." [From 53:50 onwards]
youtube-cover
Gunther not only won his match on RAW but also stood tall over Jey Uso in a volatile post-match angle that began with the champion attacking Otis. All roads now lead to WrestleMania where Jey Uso will look to win his first world title in the company.

