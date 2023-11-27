Gunther pens heartfelt message regarding Absolute Andy after his tragic passing

Gunther just sent a heartfelt message for Absolute Andy following his tragic demise.

Just a few days ago, on November 23, the wrestling world was saddened to hear that one of its top wrestlers, Andreas Ullmann, aka Absolute Andy, had just passed away. Andy was best known for his time in wXw where he won the wXw Unified World Wrestling Championship twice. He was also a five-time tag team champion in the promotion.

Andy was one of the most popular stars on the roster. Andy and Gunther were both part of wXw before the latter's arrival in WWE. In light of his tragic passing, the Ring General took to social media to pen a heartfelt message.

"Andreas Ullmann, better known as Absolute Andy has been a part of my journey for most of my career. Though we were not close personal friends, I developed a lot of respect for him professionally and especially for the person that Andi was," an excerpt from the Ring General's message.

Check out his tweet here:

Expand Tweet

Gunther was all praise for The Miz after their Survivor Series clash

Gunther was set for the toughest challenge of his Intercontinental Championship reign at Survivor Series when he faced The Miz. Despite his best efforts, the Ring General was able to retain his title.

Following the match, the Intercontinental Champion spoke about The Miz at the Survivor Series press conference, where he called the A-Lister a guaranteed Hall of Famer.

"I mean, everything aside, I can be very satisfied with today. I've been in the ring with a two-time Grand Slam Champion somebody that is around forever here. I think he's a guaranteed Hall of Famer down the line. It was a challenge for me because, I mentioned it before, I'm not the typical superstar that is made out of the classic WWE mold. So wanted to have that challenge. I told him last week that I don't think he belongs in the ring and in this sport. He proved today that he does, just not with me. That's what I think."

It will be interesting to see who will be next in line to challenge the Ring General for the Intercontinental Championship.

Who do you think should be Gunther's next challenger? Sound off in the comments section.

Look who just sent a warning to Sting right here