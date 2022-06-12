WWE Legend thinks GUNTHER would've been a perfect member of a popular WWF tag-team

WWE Hall of Famer JBL said GUNTHER would've been the perfect Acolytes Protection Agency (APA) member during the Attitude Era.

JBL is a longtime WWE Superstar. His career with WWE spans over two decades. From being a color commentator to one of the longest-reigning WWE Champions on SmackDown, JBL has done some of his best work with the company.

On the most recent episode of Talking Smack, JBL opened up on why he felt The Ring General was so special and how he would've been a good member of the APA along with Farooq:

"They're going to have a hard time with Gunther. The one big difference between him and most of the guys coming out of there is that he is a physically dominating presence. He is as physical as anybody I've ever seen. He would be a great member of the APA." (H/T: Fightful)

John Layfield @JCLayfield APA was back together yesterday. Normally only question I ask on appearances is ‘is Ron there?’. If so, I’m in. A great man and even better friend. APA was back together yesterday. Normally only question I ask on appearances is ‘is Ron there?’. If so, I’m in. A great man and even better friend. https://t.co/c4mLal618J

It would've been interesting to see The Ring General as a member of the APA along with Bradshaw and Farooq. Last night on SmackDown, the 34-year-old defeated Ricochet to win the Intercontinental Championship.

JBL compares GUNTHER to several legends in WWE

Before signing with WWE, Bradshaw wrestled around the world in his early days. He went to Europe and Japan to hone his skills and returned to the US. Upon his return, he found a permanent home in WWF/E, where he won several accolades and became the WWE Champion.

GUNTHER (fka Walter) wrestled on the European circuit before signing with WWE and putting in extra work on his physique before moving to the main roster. In the same episode, JBL compared the 34-year-old with some famous legends who share a similar lineage to the Intercontinental Champion:

"He got it a little bit later in life just like I did. There's a lot of similarities there. I've wrestled a lot in Europe and the UK, and that is a different style. It's a very physical style. It translates very well into the American style and I think people are gonna have a hard matchup with him just as they had with William Regal, Fit Finlay, Tony St. Clair, and all the great guys who came out of that area." (H/T: Fightful)

It would've been interesting to see GUNTHER step into the ring with the likes of Fit Finlay and William Regal. The Ring General is in his first reign as Intercontinental Champion.

