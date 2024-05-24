Gunther picked to win the King of the Ring over Randy Orton by WWE Hall of Famer

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T recently explained why he thinks Gunther should win the King of the Ring Tournament over Randy Orton. The Ring General and The Viper could face each other in the finals if the latter defeats Tama Tonga on SmackDown.

Gunther got a victory over Jey Uso in the main event of Monday Night RAW this week and became the first superstar to advance to the finals. He will face the winner of tonight's semi-final match at the King & Queen of the Ring Premium Live Event in Saudi Arabia this Saturday.

Speaking on the latest edition of the Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T shared his thoughts on who should win the tournament. He stated that Randy Orton has already accomplished a lot of things in WWE, and feels that it'd make more sense for Gunther to win it.

"Who does it best fit? I think it best fits Gunther. Just because his long reign as IC Champ definitely put him in a certain area as far as a guy that you see coming up. Winning the King of the Ring, that'll be another trophy, that'll be another notch on his belt. Randy Orton winning the King of the Ring, I'm not gonna sit here and book the match but Randy has been to the mountaintop so many times. He's seen it, he's done it... A run as king, I think that would be putting a lot of pressure on him. But can he do it? Oh yeah, I think he can do it. But I just think it'll be a lot of pressure so I see Gunther playing that role a lot better though," said Booker. [16:48-18:00]

Randy Orton vs. Gunther is a match that many WWE fans would love to see

The Viper is regarded by many fans, veterans, and critics as one of the greatest professional wrestlers of all time. He has shared the ring with many big names during his lengthy career, and he has a lot of memorable matches under his belt. Gunther is a rising star in WWE, and he's known for always putting on a good performance in the ring.

If Randy Orton beats Tama Tonga, many fans will be excited at the prospect of him sharing the ring with The Ring General. It's a dream match for many, as both stars are capable of putting on an entertaining bout.