"Gunther is in the same position" - Randy Orton reveals what he has in common with The Ring General

Randy Orton has opened up about the similarities between him and Gunther. Even though the two stars are very different, they still have something in common.

At Bash in Berlin, The Viper and The Ring General will lock horns again, but this time it'll be for the prestigious World Heavyweight Championship. When Orton won the WWE Championship at No Mercy 2007, Shawn Michaels was the first person he defended it against. The Heartbreak Kid played a big part in Orton's development as a performer.

In a recent interview with Daily Mail, Randy Orton spoke about stepping into Shawn Michaels' shoes, as he'll be Gunther's first challenger for the coveted World Heavyweight Title. The Apex Predator said The Ring General is in the same position that he was in back in 2007, as his first challenger will be a WWE veteran.

"When I was in that position, I was so young, I was just doing what they told me and doing it to the best of my ability, but to be able to really let it marinate and understand how important what Shawn did for me was, I don’t think I realized it till years later. But if that was 2007, I had been going for about four or five years and being pushed, I had the rocket strapped to my back. And I can see a lot of similarities between me and Gunther. Gunther is in the same position, but he’s more seasoned," said Orton.

Orton added:

"He’s a little older than I was back then, and I think he’s got a great head on his shoulders, and I think he’s going to know what to do with it. And I think that, like I said, win, lose, or draw for me, or comforter, I feel like this is going to elevate him his career. And that’s what this business is all about, it’s definitely things come back and it’s my turn to give back, it’s my turn to play that role as Shawn Michaels, not necessarily to go out there and give Gunther the win."

Randy Orton wants to win the World Heavyweight Championship at WWE Bash in Berlin

It's been a while since The Viper last held a world title in WWE. If he emerges victorious in Germany, he'll reach a huge milestone by becoming a 15-time World Champion.

Randy Orton clarified that he wants to leave WWE Bash in Berlin with the World Heavyweight Championship in his possession.

"I want to walk out of Berlin with that title. But it’s just an important match. This could be the very beginning of Gunther’s run, or this could be where it gets stopped dead in this track," said Randy Orton.

Only time will tell whether Randy Orton will put an end to Gunther's run as World Heavyweight Champion in less than a month.

