Gunther put legendary 12-time WWE champion "on the map" with 5-star match, claims veteran

Wrestling Veteran Disco Inferno recently claimed that Gunther elevated a 12-time WWE champion's career with a five-star match. The star being referred to is Sheamus.

The Ring General and The Celtic Warrior have locked horns with each other multiple times, and all of their matches have received widespread praise from fans and critics. The duo's latest match came on the May 6, 2024, episode of Monday Night RAW in the King of the Ring tournament. The bout ended in favor of the Imperium leader once again.

During a recent edition of Keepin' It 100, Bin Hamin said that he believed Sheamus was put in the match against Gunther to make fun of The Celtic Warrior's current physique after recovering from an injury.

However, wrestling veteran Disco Inferno completely disagreed with this statement and said that The Ring General put the former World Heavyweight Champion on the map with a five-star match at Clash at the 2022 Castle Premium Live Event.

Inferno added that he believed WWE put together their latest match because they thought it would be a draw for television.

"I highly disagree with this. First of all, the thing that put Sheamus on the map the past few years was the match he had with Gunther at the pay-per-view. It was a first five-star match Dave Meltzer has given in the WWE forever. I mean dude everybody that wrestles Gunther gets chopped in the chest. They probably thought that this is Gunther vs. Sheamus because of their history, this is a draw for television," he said. [From 02:41 to 03:07]

Gunther might face Randy Orton in the WWE King of the Ring tournament finals

After defeating Sheamus, Gunther reigned supreme against Kofi Kingston in the quarterfinals of the King of the Ring tournament. The Ring General then faced Jey Uso in the semi-finals and many fans thought the latter might emerge victorious. However, the former Intercontinental Champion showcased his incredible strength to defeat Main Event Jey Uso.

Meanwhile, on this week's episode of SmackDown, Randy Orton is all set to face Bloodline's Tama Tonga in the semi-finals of the abovementioned tournament. If The Viper manages to emerge victorious, he could face Gunther in a dream match at the WWE King and Queen of the Ring Premium Live Event on Saturday.

It will be interesting to see who will compete against The Ring General in the finals of the WWE King of the Ring tournament.

