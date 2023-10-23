Gunther reaches yet another record-breaking milestone after his latest Intercontinental title defense on RAW

Gunther has easily been among the top three most dominant stars in all of WWE this year. In fact, he hasn't even been pinned - something that happened to even the Undisputed Universal Champion, Roman Reigns. The Ring General has now reached another incredible milestone on October 23, 2023.

This week on RAW, Gunther had yet another incredible Intercontinental Championship defense against a very game Bronson Reed. The Australian star would fall short of the Austrian Champion - something that has been common for most, if not all, of his challengers.

By beating Bronson Reed, Gunther has officially reached another record-breaking milestone of 500 days as Intercontinental Champion:

He broke The Honky Tonk Man's record of 454 days when he defeated Chad Gable on RAW in early September. Many have come close, but none so far have been able to dethrone the Imperium leader.

Gunther's incredible work rate since winning the Intercontinental Championship

Every year, you hear about certain superstars who outwork others in terms of the number of matches that they have wrestled. From the likes of Jon Moxley FKA Dean Ambrose to Sami Zayn, they are often stars who carry the company on their shoulders - particularly during the live event circuits.

According to Cagematch.net, the most reliable database for professional wrestling, Gunther has wrestled a whopping 138 matches since defeating Ricochet to become Intercontinental Champion.

That's an average of one match every 3.62 days - not an easy feat at all. It's not surprising that he's getting as much exposure as he has, with some within WWE reportedly looking at him as a possible next top heel - essentially making him a successor to Roman Reigns.

So far, he's knocked the ball out of the park, and there aren't too many complaints about how long his title reign has gone on for. He is certainly making a great argument to be in the conversation of the greatest Intercontinental Champion of all time.

