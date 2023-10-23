Gunther reacts to reaching 500 days as Intercontinental Champion with 71 title defenses

WWE Superstar Gunther has put up a tweet reacting to completing 500 days as the Intercontinental Champion.

The Ring General has been one of WWE's most popular stars for well over a year now. He defeated Ricochet on the June 10, 2022, episode of WWE SmackDown to become the new Intercontinental Champion. Little did the WWE Universe know that they were witnessing history being made. The Austrian star went on to successfully defend the prestigious belt against some of WWE's biggest names. Today, he has made it to a whopping 500 days as the Intercontinental Champion.

Gunther took to Twitter and Instagram soon after and reacted to the massive accomplishment. Check out his tweet below:

Gunther has been nothing short of dominant as the Intercontinental Champion

The Ring General has beaten the very best that WWE has had to offer over the course of the past 500 days. Some of the most notable names that he has put down are Shinsuke Nakamura, Sheamus, and Drew McIntyre. He has defended the title on a whopping 71 occasions.

In a chat with Contralona, Gunther talked about raising the bar as the Intercontinental title holder. Check out his comments below:

“I want to be the guy that raises the bar of how serious our sports gets taken to a highest possible level, and I think that with Intercontinental Championship, I will be able to raise the bar again, as it was down for a while, but I’ve always done that with title runs outside WWE or even in NXT UK. I care about this sport a lot, I think I care about it more than most of the colleagues out there and that’s what I want to deliver in the ring.” (H/T Contralona)

Only time will tell who manages to stop the 36-year-old star and dethrone him. It would certainly take a lot on one's part to put him down and become the new Intercontinental Champion.

