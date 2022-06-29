"He is the perfect heavyweight lion" - 15-time champion gave an interesting compliment to WWE's Gunther 

AEW star William Regal recently praised Gunther and commented on the latter's physique and in-ring work.

The landscape of SmackDown changed when The Ring General and Ludvig Kaiser showed up on April 8, 2022. The 34-year-old star is familiar with winning championships across brands as he is the longest-reigning NXT United Kingdom Champion in the company's history.

On a recent episode of the Gentleman Villain podcast, William Regal called the Austrian star a "Heavyweight Lion" of the division:

“He knows what he is and he sticks to what he does best, and he doesn’t expose anything that he doesn’t know. He knows exactly what to do, that’s got him to where he got to. And he had a long time to figure it out. You know, I remember having a tryout and he hadn’t figured himself out at the time."

He continued:

"Once he figured it out Walter and now Gunther, he is the perfect heavyweight lion... With whatever opponent Gunther has perfected being a perfect lion. He knows exactly how to be a lion. A heavyweight lion and that’s how – just think about the way a lion is.” [H/T - ITR]

It will be interesting to see what the "Heavyweight Lion" will bring to the table as the Intercontinental Champion after defeating former titleholder Ricochet.

Gunther defeated Ricochet in a rematch for the title

Ricochet was riding high on momentum when he defeated Sami Zayn and won the Intercontinental Championship. However, his luck ran out when he collided with Gunther.

The Ring General and his loyal associate came to SmackDown to prove themselves. After weeks of assaulting Drew Gulak, Ricochet intervened and feuded with the nefarious duo.

The feud escalated when Ricochet put the Intercontinental Championship on the line. After a successful run of ninety-eight days, The One and Only lost the title to the former Imperium leader due to a vicious powerbomb.

Last week on SmackDown, the rivals faced each other in a rematch for the title. It was a valiant effort by Ricochet, but he could not beat The Ring General. It will be interesting to see who will face him next for the title.

A former Champion wants to return and challenge Roman Reigns. Any guesses who? Find out right here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far