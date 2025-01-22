Gunther receives stark warning from 330lb WWE star ahead of World Championship match

Gunther will walk into a World Championship match against Jey Uso this weekend at Saturday Night's Main Event. Ahead of the show, it has become clear that he has a target on his back.

If Gunther is able to retain his Championship then it's likely he will go one-on-one with Bronson Reed at some point before the end of the year, if the injured star is able to make his return before 2026.

Reed injured himself back at WarGames when he jumped from the top of the cell and broke his ankle. He has since undergone surgery and is still expected to be out until at least the fall of 2025.

Trending

He has sent a warning to both Uso and the World Champion that the winner will only be holding that title until he makes his return.

Expand Tweet

Reed hasn't been able to compete in WWE recently, but he seems as though he is having a lot of fun on social media while he is unable to be part of the show.

Gunther and Bronson Reed could have a fantastic WWE feud

The Austrian has overcome some major obstacles as World Champion, but Reed could be a huge test for The Ring General.

Gunther has faced Uso before, so this weekend isn't expected to be a problem for him. If Reed wasn't injured back in November then he could have been a real main-event player heading into WrestleMania.

Expand Tweet

The Ring General isn't expected to play a part in the Royal Rumble now that he has a title match at Saturday Night's Main Event.

If he retains, he could be the champion that the Royal Rumble winner chooses to cash in on. The titleholder needs to be on his game and be fully prepared for WrestleMania season following this weekend.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback