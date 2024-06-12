Gunther responds to The Undertaker's recent comments ahead of WWE Clash at the Castle 2024

WWE is set to stage another international event this weekend! The Clash at the Castle Premium Live Event will occur in Glasgow, Scotland, on June 15, 2024. Meanwhile, Gunther responded to The Undertaker's recent comments about The Ring General's work in the promotion.

The Undertaker retired from in-ring competition a few years ago. However, The Deadman has regularly shared his views on the current generation of wrestlers and the landscape of professional wrestling. The WWE Hall of Famer recently praised Gunther and his work in the Stamford-based promotion.

During an appearance on Keith Whitter's Witty Whitter on YouTube, The Ring General responded to The Deadman's kind words. The 2024 King of the Ring appreciated the love he has been receiving from fans and veterans.

"I mean, that's great, obviously. I mean, obviously, the feedback of the fans is kind of what dictates our journey, like how successful that's going to be, and I guess for every professional, it's always something else that comes from a peer or a colleague. It's nice to hear those things, and I chat with him [The Undertaker] sometimes when we run into each other at WrestleMania or something," Gunther said. (From 3:17 to 3:50)

Gunther won't compete at WWE Clash at the Castle 2024

A few years ago, Gunther moved to WWE's main roster and dominated the division before he captured the Intercontinental Championship. The reigning King of the Ring achieved superstardom during his memorable feud with Sheamus.

The star cemented himself on the main roster after he defeated The Celtic Warrior at Clash at the Castle 2022. The Ring General also reunited Imperium (Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci) at the event and delivered a performance of a lifetime as the Intercontinental Champion.

The company is set to host the event's second edition in Glasgow, Scotland, in a few days. Unfortunately, the former IC Champion won't compete at the event as he has a guaranteed shot at the World Heavyweight Championship at WWE SummerSlam 2024.

