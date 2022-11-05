Gunther retains Intercontinental Championship in ruthless match against WWE Legend

After a hard-hitting contest on SmackDown this week, Gunther has retained his Intercontinental Championship against Rey Mysterio.

A couple of weeks ago on SmackDown, Rey Mysterio defeated Ricochet, Sheamus, and Solo Sikoa in a Fatal Four-Way match to become the number-one contender for the Intercontinental Championship. It was revealed that The Ring General would defend his title against the veteran on SmackDown tonight.

The main event match between the two men proved to be a David vs. Goliath affair. Gunther was at his brutal best and didn't hold back against Rey Mysterio. Throughout the match, the size difference was quite evident as the Intercontinental Champion constantly overpowered Mysterio.

But that didn't stop the veteran from showing why he's the greatest luchador in WWE history. Despite being on the receiving end of a vicious assault, Rey continued to fight and even looked poised to win the match after hitting his opponent with a 619.

But the former NXT UK Champion quickly recovered and stopped Mysterio by throwing him off the top rope. He dropkicked Mysterio in the corner and followed it up with a powerbomb. But this wasn't enough to defeat the former WWE Champion.

Rey's downfall came when he attempted to hit another 619 but was stopped by Gunther's big boot. He followed it up with a vicious lariat and got a pinfall victory.

With his wins, Gunther is proving to be one of the most dominant Intercontinental Champions in history. The only question is who will take this title away from him.

