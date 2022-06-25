Create
Gunther retains Intercontinental Championship on WWE SmackDown

WWE stars Gunther and Ludwig Kaiser
Israel Lutete
CONTRIBUTOR
Modified Jun 25, 2022 08:19 AM IST

On the latest edition of SmackDown, Gunther successfully defended the Intercontinental Championship against Ricochet.

The Ring General captured the title two weeks ago on the blue brand for the first time in his career. He has been unstoppable since arriving on the main roster, as he's defeated every single person he has stepped into the ring with.

How do you prepare for @Gunther_AUT ?#WWE #SmackDown https://t.co/A2Rrd2P3iL

On SmackDown this week, Gunther, accompanied by Ludwig Kaiser, emerged victorious over Ricochet in a short match. He was dominant, and his size gave him the advantage.

While Ricochet tried to fight his way out of Gunther's powerful maneuvers, he was no match for the Austrian. The former NXT UK Champion capped off his impressive performance by powerbombing the former champion before pinning him.

Also Read Article Continues below

The Ring General captured the coveted Intercontinental Championship just a few months into his main roster run after a string of enthralling in-ring performances. His undefeated streak has been extended, and it doesn't seem like it'll be broken any time soon.

The reign of The Ring General continues!@Gunther_AUT is UNSTOPPABLE!#WWE #SmackDown https://t.co/PPbsZlBBP4

With WWE SummerSlam coming up, it'll be interesting to see who he will face at the event if an Intercontinental Title match is added to the show.

Edited by Debottam Saha

