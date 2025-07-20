Gunther reveals details of recent knee injury following title match

WWE World Heavyweight Champion Gunther is among the most dominant stars on the roster. He has held gold for a large percentage of his time in the Stamford-based promotion. The Austrian has shared a social media update revealing a minor knee injury he sustained during a recent title defense.The 37-year-old's most recent televised defense was against Goldberg at Saturday Night's Main Event on July 12 in the latter's retirement match in front of his home crowd at Atlanta, Georgia. After defeating the WWE Hall of Famer, The Ring General put his title on the line against Penta yesterday at a house show in Corpus Christi, Texas. He scored an impressive win over the luchador to retain the gold.Earlier today, the Imperium leader took to Instagram stories to share a backstage video. He had his knee taped and even went to see a doctor. However, the tape was later removed, and he was walking normally afterwards.&quot;Aftermath of a title match,&quot; said the story's caption.You can check out the Instagram Story by clicking here. Gunther shares a backstage video. [Picture credits: Star's Instagram Story]Although the World Heavyweight Champion did not reveal when he hurt his knee, it appears that the minor injury was from his match against Penta last night at the American Bank Center instead of his clash against Goldberg, as he did not bring it up during his appearance on RAW after Saturday Night's Main Event.Gunther is all set for another championship clash at WWE SummerSlamAfter Gunther's successful championship defense against Goldberg, a Gauntlet Match took place on the last episode of RAW to determine his next challenger.Former WWE Intercontinental Champion Bron Breakker put forth a brave effort in the special stipulation match. He started off the contest and eliminated Penta, LA Knight, and Jey Uso before getting pinned by the last participant, CM Punk. The Best in the World will now challenge Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship at SummerSlam.While Gunther will look to continue his dominant run as a champion, The Second City Saint will enter MetLife Stadium in two weeks in the hope of winning his first title since his return to the Stamford-based promotion in November 2023.Who do you think will win the WWE World Heavyweight Championship match at SummerSlam? Hit the Discuss button and sound off!