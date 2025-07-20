  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Gunther reveals details of recent knee injury following title match

Gunther reveals details of recent knee injury following title match

By Ankit Verma
Published Jul 20, 2025 18:30 GMT
Gunther at WWE Bash in Berlin 2024 (Picture courtesy: WWE.com)
Gunther at WWE Bash in Berlin 2024 (Picture courtesy: WWE.com)

WWE World Heavyweight Champion Gunther is among the most dominant stars on the roster. He has held gold for a large percentage of his time in the Stamford-based promotion. The Austrian has shared a social media update revealing a minor knee injury he sustained during a recent title defense.

Ad

The 37-year-old's most recent televised defense was against Goldberg at Saturday Night's Main Event on July 12 in the latter's retirement match in front of his home crowd at Atlanta, Georgia. After defeating the WWE Hall of Famer, The Ring General put his title on the line against Penta yesterday at a house show in Corpus Christi, Texas. He scored an impressive win over the luchador to retain the gold.

Earlier today, the Imperium leader took to Instagram stories to share a backstage video. He had his knee taped and even went to see a doctor. However, the tape was later removed, and he was walking normally afterwards.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"Aftermath of a title match," said the story's caption.

18+ WWE segments - Watch here 😏

You can check out the Instagram Story by clicking here.

Gunther shares a backstage video. [Picture credits: Star&#039;s Instagram Story]
Gunther shares a backstage video. [Picture credits: Star's Instagram Story]

Although the World Heavyweight Champion did not reveal when he hurt his knee, it appears that the minor injury was from his match against Penta last night at the American Bank Center instead of his clash against Goldberg, as he did not bring it up during his appearance on RAW after Saturday Night's Main Event.

Ad

Gunther is all set for another championship clash at WWE SummerSlam

After Gunther's successful championship defense against Goldberg, a Gauntlet Match took place on the last episode of RAW to determine his next challenger.

Former WWE Intercontinental Champion Bron Breakker put forth a brave effort in the special stipulation match. He started off the contest and eliminated Penta, LA Knight, and Jey Uso before getting pinned by the last participant, CM Punk. The Best in the World will now challenge Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship at SummerSlam.

Ad
Ad

While Gunther will look to continue his dominant run as a champion, The Second City Saint will enter MetLife Stadium in two weeks in the hope of winning his first title since his return to the Stamford-based promotion in November 2023.

Who do you think will win the WWE World Heavyweight Championship match at SummerSlam? Hit the Discuss button and sound off!

About the author
Ankit Verma

Ankit Verma

Ankit Verma is a WWE news writer with over four years of experience in the writing field. He graduated with a Master’s degree in Physical Sciences, but his love and passion for writing and pro wrestling led him to create content about it.

He writes his articles putting himself in the readers’ shoes, making sure it’s as simply written, informative, and straight to the point as possible while being devoid of opinion. Ankit strives to present accurate information by ensuring the source is credible and cross-checking all facts and figures.

Ankit would have liked to have managed Kane during The Attitude Era, helping to take the Big Red Monster to greater heights than his brother/rival, The Undertaker. His favorite pro wrestler of all time is AJ Styles.

When Ankit is not writing for Sportskeeda, he enjoys spending his time studying astronomy and playing cricket.

Know More

Meet Goldberg's son HERE

Quick Links

Edited by Kebin Edwin Antony
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications