Gunther has commented on why he thinks this year's Men's Royal Rumble winner will pick Cody Rhodes and not him. One of them will defend their world title against the winner of the battle royal at WWE WrestleMania 41.

Last year, The American Nightmare won the historic match and dethroned Roman Reigns at WrestleMania XL to finally win the Undisputed WWE Championship. This year, he could defend his title against the winner of the 30-man match.

During a backstage interview with Cathy Kelley on the Royal Rumble Countdown show, Gunther stated that Cody Rhodes was the easier opponent and that was why the Royal Rumble winner would challenge The American Nightmare.

Trending

"I don't think I need to keep a close eye today because to me, I predict one thing. Whoever wins today, and it is packed with stars like never seen before. But whoever wins today is not going to challenge me, he's going to challenge Cody because Cody is the easier opponent in my opinion and I think to everyone in there I'm the bigger threat and I'm the real threat of passion for them. But I think overall, the Royal Rumbe is a spectacular match," he said.

Expand Tweet

This year's Royal Rumble is stacked like Gunther said, so it'll be interesting to see who will outlast 29 other superstars to win the bout and headline WrestleMania 41.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback