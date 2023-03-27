It is very rare for me to see a pro wrestler that I feel could have been a major star -- but in another generation. That man is Gunther.

I marvel at his technical skill and his ferocity in the ring. I feel it when he's wrestling, much like I am his opponent. When he snaps on an arm or leg-breaking grip and his adversary screams in pain, it goes right through me. I feel every brutal slap as well. Damn, this man is just everything a pro wrestler should be. There is no showing off. He doesn't try to impress with high spots or showboating. He stays on his opponent as one should.

The Austrian grappler is a throwback to the era of classic pro wrestling. He is reminiscent of the talent that would challenge someone like Bruno Sammartino, Harley Race, and their kind.

"Gunther reminds me of a wrestler who was billed from Germany back in the '70's named Waldo Von Erich," wrestling historian Jerry Williams told me. "He's got that classic European style. He can wrestle and he can brawl. A match between Sammartino and Gunther would have been tremendous. They would be perfect opponents for each other. That match would have sold out any arena but probably not today."

Actually, I would slap down good money to see him against Roman Reigns. My WWE insider contact told me that would be excellent, but don't look for it to happen.

"Good on paper but not a money draw," he explained. "The majority of our fans want more sizzle in an opponent for the Undisputed Universal Champion. Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, Drew McIntyre, they all have that showmanship built into them. As fabulous as Gunther is I am not sure it would be box office. However, if Cody beats Roman for the titles, that would be a different story altogether. Cody against this devastating wrestling machine with a real threat to the championship would be very compelling. The fans adore Cody and despise everything Gunther stands for. That combination really works."

It's Gunther vs. Sheamus vs. Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania for the Ring General's Intercontinental championship. This will be what they like to call a "Barn burner", but the big question is -- win or lose -- where else is there for Gunther to go? WWE can't afford to waste this tremendous talent.

