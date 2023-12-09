Gunther's 10th match against WWE's most underrated star ends controversially after SmackDown goes off the air

Gunther has been the most dominant champion in WWE this year, not even getting pinned once, a feat that Roman Reigns himself cannot claim. After the latest episode of SmackDown went off the air, The Ring General defended his Intercontinental Championship against WWE's most underrated star and their tenth match together ended quite controversially.

Gunther has had a series of incredible title defenses during his reign in 2023 and has become the longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion in the process. To do that, he had to defeat Chad Gable, a man who technically defeated him via count-out. He managed to do so and crossed the line, remaining champion ever since then.

In their tenth match together, Gable, a man who many consider WWE's most underrated star, was not able to pick up the title from Gunther as the match ended in a Disqualification finish.

Gable is also known to be an incredible coach and the rapid improvement in Maxxine Dupri's ring work is the perfect example of that.

While the Imperium leader would almost always pick up the win on TV, the Disqualification finish was likely done to send the crowd home happy as the babyface normally stands tall in such situations.

