Gunther's next challenger decided on RAW ahead of potentially breaking all-time record with his championship

A new contender for Intercontinental Champion Gunther emerged on the latest episode of RAW ahead of The Ring General fast approaching the Honky Tonk Man's recording-breaking run with the title.

On the latest episode of Monday Night RAW, WWE official Adam Pearce announced a Fatal Four Way number one contender's match for Gunther's Intercontinental Championship. The participants of the match were Ricochet, Chad Gable, Riddle, and Tommaso Ciampa.

The Fatal Four Way match started in chaos, with each of the four men trying to secure an early pinfall. The current champion Gunther was also seen backstage watching the match on a monitor. The match involved great moments with all four men trading moves and trying to gain an advantage.

When the former Olympian, Gable, tried to hit the Chaos Theory on Riddle, Ricochet hit the latter with a Recoil. In a second attempt, Gable tried the move on Ricochet, but Ciampa took out Ricochet with a Famouser. Gable was successful in his third attempt after hitting Ciampa with the move to secure an impressive win.

Gable earned the right to face the Ring General in the near future. The duo have already faced each other recently, with Gable putting on an impressive performance despite facing a defeat.

Gunther is currently 423 days into his Intercontinental Title run and is only thirty-one days away from matching the legendary Honky Tonk Man in a record-breaking title reign. It remains to be seen how things will pan out in what has been an incredible title run for The Ring General.

