Gunther's next challenger decided on WWE RAW; championship match set for next week

WWE Superstar Bronson Reed defeated Chad Gable and Ricochet in a triple threat match during the latest episode of Monday Night RAW

Gunther successfully retained his title against Tommaso Ciampa last week, extending his run as the longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion in the history of WWE. A triple-threat match involving Chad Gable, Ricochet, and Bronson Reed was set for this week's episode of RAW to determine the Ring General's next challenger.

During his entrance, Ricochet was attacked by Shinsuke Nakamura, which meant that the Highlight of the Night was not at his hundred percent heading to the match. In the early stages of the bout, Gable and Ricochet worked together against the Aussie star. The latter, however, took control of the match when he executed a double fallaway slam.

Ricochet and Gable worked together again to put Reed down as they continued to trade blows. The former Intercontinental Champion avoided the German Suplex by Gable from the top rope, but his knee gave in.

The master of the Alpha Academy could take advantage and hit the Chaos Theory on Ricochet, but it was not meant to be as Reed made the save and delivered the senton on both men. He then hit Ricochet with the Tsunami to secure a vital win.

Reed will face the Imperium leader for the Intercontinental Championship on next week's episode of WWE RAW.

