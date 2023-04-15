Gunther's next challenger for the Intercontinental Title officially revealed on WWE SmackDown 

On the latest episode of WWE SmackDown, it was announced that Gunther will defend his Intercontinental Championship against Xavier Woods.

The Ring General has held the coveted title for nearly a year now. He captured the gold for the first time on the June 10, 2022 episode of the blue brand after dethroning Ricochet. He successfully defended it against Sheamus and Drew McIntyre in a triple-threat match at WrestleMania 39.

On SmackDown this week, Xavier Woods defeated LA Knight in a singles match. After the bout, The New Day member confronted IMPERIUM backstage. He stated that he's never had an opportunity for the I.C. Title, and wants a title shot. Gunther then agreed to face Woods.

It was then announced during the show that the Intercontinental Championship match will take place next week. This will be the first time that the two stars will collide in a one-on-one match for the title.

Woods has never held a singles championship in WWE before. If he dethrones The Ring General next week, it'll be a huge accomplishment for him. Gunther will have Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci by his side, which gives him the advantage.

Do you think Xavier Woods will win the Intercontinental Title next week?

