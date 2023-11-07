Gunther's next challenger revealed; controversial ending sees referee confused

On the latest episode of WWE Monday Night RAW, Ricochet, The Miz, Bronson Reed, and Ivar collided in a fatal 4-way match for an opportunity at Gunther's Intercontinental Championship.

The two big men left the ring early, leaving room for Ricochet and The Miz for a short while. The two stars exchanged several moves before Ivar returned and hit a spin kick for a two-count. The Viking Raiders member then flattened Ricochet with a sit-out senton.

Gunther was shown watching the match backstage. Bronson Reed superkicked Ivar. Ricochet went for a suicide dive, but Ivar and Reed caught him and tossed him onto The Miz at ringside. The two big men then took each other out with a crossbody on the floor.

Ricochet and The Miz sent Reed and Ivar crashing to the mat after Bronson tried to superplex the former. The A-Lister hit Reed with a springboard crossbody and Ivar with a tornado DDT. The former WWE Champion nailed Ricochet with a double knee in the corner and followed it up with a DDT for a two-count.

Miz went for a Skull Crushing Finale but Ricochet caught him with the Recoil. In the end, Ivar hit Ricochet with a moonsault while Reed missed the Tsunami on The Miz. Miz and Ivar pinned the other two stars separately at the same time, but Ricochet kicked out while Reed didn't.

As a result, The Miz was declared the winner. He is next in line for Gunther's Intercontinental Championship.

