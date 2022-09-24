Gunther's next challenger reacts to Intercontinental Title match announcement for WWE SmackDown season premiere

WWE recently announced that Intercontinental Champion Gunther will defend his title against Sheamus at the Season Premiere of SmackDown on October 7th. The Brawling Brutes leader reacted to the announcement on social media.

This match will mark the second one-on-one encounter between the Ring General and The Celtic Warrior. The two superstars put on a stellar performance at WWE Clash at the Castle, where Gunther managed to retain the title. Fans were already longing for a rematch between the two, and their wish has come true.

After the news broke, both the champion and the challenger reacted to it. The champion responded to the announcement with an emoji indicating that he will retain the title.

While the Irish-born wrestler was beyond elated to face the Ring General and ready to put on another good match just like they did in Cardiff, Wales.

"Sheamus V Gunther II.. Back into the Belly of The Red Dragon. #banger," Sheamus tweeted.

Wrestling world reacts to Gunther vs. Sheamus II

The bout received massive praise from wrestling fans at Clash at the Castle. Judging from the replies, it can be said that the wrestling world was elated upon hearing the news.

Fans were eager to see yet another banger from the two behemoths.

Sheamus is only one title away from joining the elite club of Grandslam champions. Many believe that at the Season Premiere of SmackDown, the former WWE Champion will join the club.

Some wanted the match to be held at Extreme Rules and if not, at least for the match to have a stipulation.

October 7th is the night before WWE Extreme Rules. With the two going head-to-head once again, it would be a perfect way to walk in to the event.

As of now, two matches have been finalized for Extreme Rules, Ronda Rousey is set to challenge Liv Morgan for the SmackDown Women's Title, and the feud between Seth Rollins and Matt Riddle will continue as they battle it out inside the fight pit.

