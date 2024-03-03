Gunther's wife Jinny shares rare personal update with their son

Gunther announced the arrival of his son back in December after taking some time away from WWE, in storyline to rest up.

The current Intercontinental Champion rarely breaks character on social media and only shared the update to welcome his son on Instagram in a one-off update. The 36-year-old has since remained private about his personal life and his child, but his wife Jinny recently took to her own Instagram to share a sneak peek at the couple's first child.

The Ring General's son is now approaching three months old and Jinny shared a picture of her hand holding his, showing just how small he is.

Screengrab of Jinny's update on her Instagram stories

Jinny retired from wrestling back in January 2023 and the couple went on to marry before welcoming their son at the end of last year.

While Jinny has walked away from her in-ring career, Gunther has gone on to become one of the most dominant forces in WWE and a record-setting Intercontinental Champion.

Who will Gunther defend his Intercontinental Champion against at WrestleMania XL next month?

Gunther was recently able to successfully defend his championship against Jey Uso on an episode of WWE RAW. Since the star was unable to be part of the company's trip to Australia for Elimination Chamber last month, there hasn't been any challenger declared for his IC title and others still have time to earn an opportunity for the title.

At the moment, there is a belief that The Ring General could defend his title in a multi-man match at WrestleMania XL since there are several stars including Sami Zayn, Chad Gable, and even Bronson Reed who want a shot at his championship.

WWE is yet to reveal who his challenger will be, or if the company will allow all of the contenders to have a match on Night One before the winner challenges for the title on Night Two of WrestleMania XL.

It appears that the original plan was for Gunther to face Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania XL, but since The Beast didn't return at The Royal Rumble and given his recent personal issues, The Ring General has been pushed towards new challengers instead.

Who do you think The Ring General's WrestleMania challenger should be? Share your thoughts in the comments section.