Gunther's wife reacts to history-making match on WWE RAW

Gunther will become the longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion in WWE history on Thursday when he is able to erase Honky Tonk Man's long-standing record.

WWE made sure Gunther was made to work for it this week on RAW when he took on Chad Gable. The former champion put up quite the fight and almost had the match won on several occasions before The Ring General kicked it into new gear.

Following the show, it's now clear that the Austrian star will go on to break the record, and even his wife, former NXT Superstar Jinny, has taken to her Instagram stories to share a video of last night's match with the caption, "Gunther makes history."

During the backstage interview following this week's episode of the red brand, Gunther claimed that there isn't a man alive who can take the championship away from him after his impressive victory in the RAW main event last night.

As of writing, The Ring General's opponent for the upcoming Fastlane Premium Live Event is yet to be revealed, but Chad Gable has pushed for another shot.

Jinny chose to leave WWE back in January following injury

Jinny and Gunther worked together in NXT UK for several years before The Austrian was called up to the main roster. The couple continued their relationship before the 35-year-old announced her retirement from the wrestling business back in January 2023. This followed rumors that she could have been Maxxine Dupri on SmackDown.

Gunther and Jinny initially kept their relationship under wraps until earlier this year when they officially tied the knot, and there were many hilarious videos leaked from their wedding.

Jinny is no longer a part of the wrestling business, but it appears that she has continued to watch her husband's progress on the main roster.

Do you think Jinny will ever make her return to WWE to work alongside Gunther? Share your thoughts in the comments section below...

Recommended Video Why WWE fans LOVE John Cena