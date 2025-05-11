Gunther's win at WWE Backlash has wrestling veteran questioning, "What was the point of them doing this?" (Exclusive)

Veteran wrestling journalist Bill Apter recently spoke about Gunther's matchup against Pat McAfee. The two men were in action at Backlash this weekend.

Despite an initial rally, McAfee couldn't keep up with the Austrian Anomaly. The former World Heavyweight Champion continued punishing his opponent, refusing to end the match. Even Michael Cole stepped in to end the match, but couldn't save his broadcast partner.

During an exclusive chat with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Apter noted that the brutal matchup played out brilliantly. However, the veteran journalist wasn't sure what lay ahead for the Ring General after this dominant win. He noted that it was a good opportunity for McAfee to showcase his skills against the in-ring technician.

"Well, Pat McAfee against Gunther, I'm happy the way it happened. Gunther was so dominant during the whole thing. But after Gunther left, I just kind of thought, what was the point of them doing this? What does it do for Gunther? What does it do for Pat McAfee? So it was a good showcase for Pat McAfee to come in and wrestle again. But where does it go from here?"

Bill also admired McAfee's performance against overwhelming odds. He felt it was a brilliant outing for the star, and he used the opportunity to showcase his skills. Apter was proud of Pat's fight in the ring.

"He was living a dream tonight. He did the best he could under the circumstances. Like Triple H just said, he does it seemingly effortlessly, what he does. But he lived out a dream tonight. I'm very proud of him."

After the match, the victor acknowledged McAfee's efforts in the ring. It will be interesting to see what creative plans are in store for the Ring General after this dominant clash at Backlash.

If you use any of the quotes from this article, please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcript.

