Gunther's World Championship win has changed WWE in one major way, according to veteran (Exclusive)

Seth Rollins' becoming the inaugural WWE World Heavyweight Champion last year was a wise decision. However, Gunther's title run has brought about a major change, according to veteran journalist Bill Apter.

The Ring General won the title from Damian Priest at SummerSlam and then defended it against Randy Orton at Bash in Berlin. Despite the tough match, Gunther came out on top via Technical submission. Afterward, the two shook hands as a sign of respect.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's UnSKripted, Bill Apter noted that Gunther had brought an air of importance to the World Heavyweight Title. He said:

"The old school champions generally like in NWA were classy type of champions. Gunther has brought a very classy air to the WWE World Championship. The way he carries himself, the European style that he works. They had a wrestling match and so did Cody and KO. I was pretty blown away by that, and also that the card was only three hours." [20:25 onwards]

Trending

Game Break: Guess Today's Mystery Player. Play the Brainbuster Game Now!

You can check out the full video here:

As of now, it remains to be seen what is next for Gunther down the line in WWE.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Sportskeeda and embed the exclusive YouTube video.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback