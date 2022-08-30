"I'm actually glad" - Gunther shares his experience of working with WWE Veteran with 40 years of experience

Gunther said that he was glad that he got to work with WWE veteran Vince McMahon before he retired from the company.

Gunther (aka Walter) is one of the best exports from the black and gold brand in the UK. The Ring General was one of the longest reigning in the company's history as a champion. However, he lost the title to Ilja Dragunov in TakeOver 36 after 870 days. Since then, he moved to the US and began working on his physique.

Vince McMahon was often a fan of well-built superstars, and Gunther worked on his physique for months before moving to the main roster. Speaking on 101 WRIF, the 35-year-old superstar spoke about his experience with the former CEO of the company:

"I'm actually glad I got the chance to work with Vince a little bit. My time there and the few interactions we had, there weren't that many. I'm kind of glad that happened so I still make the experience a little bit. Obviously, everybody was surprised by that. Whatever company, if somebody else is in charge, things are going to be done a little different. Everybody has their own approach. I haven't felt stressed or anything like that before, I always focused on myself, did myself, and that's not going to change." [H/T - Fightful]

McMahon was quite impressed with The Ring General's dedication to the sport. It would have been interesting to see how Vince McMahon would have used him further on the main roster.

Dutch Mantell talks about Gunther's chances at WWE Clash at The Castle

Sheamus has been working with the company for over a decade but hasn't won the Intercontinental Championship yet. He punched his ticket to WWE Clash at The Castle when he won a Fatal 5 Way match on SmackDown to become the number one contender for the title.

The Ring General and the Celtic Warrior are set to face each other at Clash at the Castle with the championship on the line. During the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell spoke about the champion's chances heading into the show:

"I don't think we're going to see Gunther lose to Sheamus, even though they're in the UK. Gunther is a new project, and that's what WWE has been lacking. They'll get a guy going and all of a sudden just stop his momentum dead in his tracks. I don't think they're gonna stop Gunther. This might be a good spot for just a wild fight out in the crowd."

It would be interesting to see which WWE Superstar walks out of the UK with the Intercontinental Championship this weekend.

