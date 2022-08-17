Intercontinental Champion Gunther details which WWE female star he wants to form a tag team with

Current WWE Superstar Gunther recently revealed that he would like to work on a mixed tag team with his wife and fellow wrestler, Jinny.

Both he and his wife are currently signed to WWE, with Jinny performing on the NXT UK brand and the Austrian powerhouse working on SmackDown.

During a recent interview with Witty Whittier, the current Intercontinental Champion was asked that who from WWE's women's division would he want to team up with, and he stated:

"My wife Jinny" From 10:29 to 10:31

Since arriving on WWE's main roster, the 34 year old's star power has continued to rise as matches with the likes of Shinsuke Nakamura and Ricochet have allowed him to showcase his unique skills.

Gunther wants to face off against John Cena

As Intercontinental Champion, the Ring General is looking to face off against the best that WWE has to offer.

Speaking to Sports Illustrated, Gunther was asked about his goals as a champion as well as who he would like to face in the ring in the future.

"I am going to give this title the prestige it needs and make it the greatest prize in wrestling. I would like to wrestle John Cena and anyone else who is considered elite. I didn’t come here to be mediocre. I came here to be in the ring with the best. I’m just getting started. I’m very excited for this journey." H/T Sports Illustrated

As the former NXT UK Champion, Gunther held the title for a record 870 days, and now as the current Intercontinental title holder, the Austrian will be looking for the same level of dominance.

What are your thoughts on the Ring General's run on the main roster so far? Let us know in the comments section below.

