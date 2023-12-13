Gunther sends a bold two-word message after Imperium's loss on WWE RAW

Gunther took to Twitter/X to send a bold two-word message after Imperium suffered a loss on this week's WWE RAW.

The Ring General has been feuding with The Miz, whom he defeated at the Survivor Series Premium Live Event to retain the Intercontinental Championship. On RAW, The Miz teamed up with DIY to defeat Imperium.

Taking to Twitter/X, Gunther posted a video of him putting away his challengers, and sent a two-word message.

"Stop dreaming!" wrote Gunther.

Check out Gunther's tweet:

Gunther is the longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion in history. He has successfully defended the title against Sheamus, Chad Gable, Drew McIntyre, and other prominent WWE Superstars.

In recent weeks, there has been tension within the Imperium camp, with Gunther not being pleased with his stablemates. Despite being dominant as the Intercontinental Champion, it seems The Ring General's problems are far from over.

Gunther previously showed his respect towards WWE Superstar The Miz

Following Gunther's victory over The Miz at WWE Survivor Series, he praised The A-Lister and showed respect to the latter.

During the Survivor Series press conference, The Ring General admitted that his initial impression of The Miz was wrong. He said:

"I mean, everything aside, I can be very satisfied with today. I've been in the ring with a two-time Grand Slam Champion, somebody that is around forever here. I think he's a guaranteed Hall of Famer down the line. It was a challenge for me because, I mentioned it before, I'm not the typical superstar that is made out of the classic WWE mold. So wanted to have that challenge. I told him last week that I don't think he belongs in the ring and in this sport. He proved today that he does, just not with me. That's what I think."

It now remains to be seen if The Miz can earn another shot at the Intercontinental Title.

