Gunther sends a four-word message after becoming WWE King of the Ring

Gunther has taken to social media to send a four-word message after becoming WWE King of the Ring. He defeated Randy Orton in the finals to win the tournament.

The Ring General and The Viper had a very competitive match at the King and Queen of the Ring Premium Live Event in Saudi Arabia, and the former pinned the latter to emerge victorious. The finish was a bit controversial, as Randy's shoulder was up before the referee made the three count. Triple H addressed this by saying that the ref's decision was final.

After the event, Gunther took to X/Twitter to send a photo of himself smiling while holding his new crown. He wrote that he is the 'King of the Ring.'

What will Gunther get after winning the WWE King of the Ring tournament?

Ahead of the King and Queen of the Ring event, WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H announced that the winners of each tournament will get a world championship opportunity at this year's SummerSlam. Nia Jax defeated Lyra Valkyria in the finals to become the new Queen of the Ring.

This means it's possible that she will challenge Bayley for the WWE Women's Championship at The Biggest Party of the Summer in August. Gunther is part of the RAW brand, and since he won the King of the Ring tournament, it means that he will get a World Heavyweight Championship match at SummerSlam.

It was also announced that Drew McIntyre will challenge Damian Priest for the coveted title at Clash at the Castle in Scotland. This means that The Ring General could face either man for the World Heavyweight Championship at SummerSlam.

The Imperium leader had a lengthy reign as Intercontinental Champion, and he's looking to become world champion for the first time in WWE. It'll be interesting to see how things pan out.

