Gunther sends a rare message before WWE RAW; his WrestleMania future still in doubt

Gunther is not one for speaking much, rarely making statements other than to show off how dominant Imperium is on WWE RAW. Before this week's show, though, the star decided to send a message about his WrestleMania future, which is yet to be determined.

On WWE RAW this week, the contender for the Intercontinental Championship is set to be determined in a six-pack challenge. Six superstars will try their hand at being the one to challenge the record-setting Intercontinental Champ for the championship at WrestleMania. The Ring General will face the winner, who overcomes five other men.

Gunther sent out a rare message on social media saying that he would be paying close attention. This is a change from his usual attitude, where he does not take any of his challengers seriously.

"Big Night today in Houston! I will pay close attention."

Expand Tweet

While it remains to be seen who wins the match, Sami Zayn, Ricochet, Chad Gable, Bronson Reed, Shinsuke Nakamura, and JD McDonagh have all been involved in the title picture at some point or the other. While McDonagh was indirectly involved, he will try to bring back yet another title to Judgment Day.

While it's not clear who'll win, Gunther's WrestleMania future remains in doubt.

Poll : Is Gunther the greatest Intercontinental Champion of all time? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion