Gunther sends a two-word message days after winning the King of the Ring

Gunther recently won the 2024 King of the Ring tournament. Taking to social media, he sent a two-word message days after winning the tournament.

In the final of the tournament, Gunther defeated Randy Orton. Leading up to his clash against The Viper, he defeated Jey Uso, Kofi Kingston, and Sheamus. Meanwhile, The Viper defeated AJ Styles, Carmelo Hayes, and Tama Tonga.

This week on Monday Night RAW, Gunther was involved in a segment with Damian Priest and Drew McIntyre. The Ring General earned himself a shot at the WWE World Heavyweight Championship at SummerSlam after his victory in Saudi Arabia.

Taking to Instagram, he shared a video of his entrance from this week's RAW and sent a two-word message in German, which translated to simply 'The King.'

"Der König!" wrote Gunther.

Check out Gunther's Instagram post:

Gunther praised Randy Orton after winning the King of the Ring tournament

After winning the 2024 King of the Ring tournament, Gunther praised his fellow finalist and WWE veteran, Randy Orton.

Speaking with Title Sports Network, the former Intercontinental Champion stated it was a pleasure for him to step into the squared circle with the multi-time WWE World Champion. He said:

"Yes. I mean, it's been an absolute pleasure to be in the ring with somebody like Randy Orton. I think his resume speaks for itself and makes me very proud of myself to be able to overcome Randy Orton. I survived two RKOs basically and go out there and became King of the Ring,"

Gunther will challenge for the World Heavyweight Championship in the near future but the question remains, who will be his opponent at the time? Damian Priest, the reigning champion, is set to defend the title against Drew McIntyre at Clash at the Castle: Scotland. Interestingly enough, Madison Square Garden has also advertised Priest vs. Jey Uso for the World Heavyweight Championship days after Clash at the Castle.

