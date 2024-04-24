Gunther sends two-word message after Imperium implodes on WWE RAW

Gunther was one of WWE's most dominant champions in recent history. The multi-time champion recently issued a bold statement after the implosion of Imperium on this week's RAW.

The Ring General returned on RAW for his first appearance since losing the Intercontinental Championship to Sami Zayn at WrestleMania XL. After revealing his future plans in a defiant promo, the 36-year-old was mocked by The New Day, which led to Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods defeating Giovanni Vinci and Ludwig Kaiser. A disgusted Gunther went to the back after the match as Kaiser destroyed Vinci at ringside. Ludwig then went backstage and remarked how he told the Austrian he'd get the job done.

The former WALTER took to Instagram today to post a clip of his RAW promo, where he declared his King of the Ring tournament spot, and promised to hunt any champions in WWE if he decides he wants their title. He only needed a two-word caption to get the point across.

"Mission statement," wrote Gunther with the video below.

Kaiser faced Vinci in several singles matches at non-televised NXT live events in 2017 and 2018 - one ended in a double count-out, and Ludwig won the other four. It will be interesting to see if the company books a match between the two superstars on the main roster.

WWE King and Queen of the Ring updates

WWE has officially announced that they will hold the King and Queen of the Ring Premium Live Event from Jeddah Super Dome in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on Saturday, May 25, 2024.

The two tournaments are set to begin sometime in early May, then the finals will take place in Saudi Arabia to crown the 23rd King of The Ring and the 2nd Queen of the Ring.

Gunther declared his spot in the KOTR tournament first. Drew McIntyre and the reigning King of the Ring then confirmed their spots - Xavier Woods.

The company last crowned a King and Queen at Crown Jewel 2021 in Saudi Arabia. Woods became the 22nd King of The Ring, while Zelina Vega won the inaugural Queen's Crown tournament.