Gunther was seriously scared on WWE RAW, thinks veteran (Exclusive)

Gunther is considered to be one of the toughest names on the WWE roster. However, veteran journalist Bill Apter thinks that even he was intimidated on RAW's last episode.

Ad

The Ring General was confronted on RAW by none other than Goldberg last week, who issued a challenge for Saturday Night's Main Event. Considering how tenacious both the stars are, fans certainly expect to see an intense showdown. According to Bill Apter, this might be a rare situation where even Gunther might be scared.

Speaking on UnSKripted, the veteran journalist talked about the confrontation on WWE RAW and stated:

"I thought Goldberg's promo was pretty hot last night. I think his face to face with Gunther, making Gunther look a little bit scared, backed up a little bit? When he was face to face and he gave him the 'You are next' it brought back the good days of Goldberg, it really did. It just brought me back, nice memory." [3:50 onwards]

Ad

Trending

R-Truth wanted to 'kill' former WWE writer. More details HERE

You can check out the full video here:

Ad

Considering Gunther just won back the WWE World Heavyweight Title, it will be interesting to see if Goldberg can take him down to take the belt for himself.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Sportskeeda and embed the exclusive YouTube video

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shubhajit Deb Shubhajit is a pro wrestling journalist at Sportskeeda, reporting on WWE news. He has a Master's degree in English and has been working in his current role for over 2 years.



A fan of pro wrestling since childhood, Shubhajit decided to start creating content on the sport out of passion. Before covering a piece of news or rumor, he conducts thorough research, ensuring information in his work is reliable and completely accurate.



Although Shubhajit admires numerous pro wrestlers, his current favorite is WWE superstar Drew McIntyre. He is fond of The Scottish Warrior’s character work and innovative quips.



If there is one storyline he can work on in WWE, Shubhajit would book Roman Reigns’ future with The Bloodline following WrestleMania XL, where he lost to Cody Rhodes. He would have Reigns’ stablemates excommunicate him, laying the foundation for a gimmick change for the former. After Reigns’ exit from the faction, Shubhajit would portray him as an anti-hero trying hard to claw his way back up to the top.



Apart from reporting on pro wrestling, Shubhajit enjoys competitive gaming and reading. Know More