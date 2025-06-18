Gunther was seriously scared on WWE RAW, thinks veteran (Exclusive)

Gunther is considered to be one of the toughest names on the WWE roster. However, veteran journalist Bill Apter thinks that even he was intimidated on RAW's last episode.
The Ring General was confronted on RAW by none other than Goldberg last week, who issued a challenge for Saturday Night's Main Event. Considering how tenacious both the stars are, fans certainly expect to see an intense showdown. According to Bill Apter, this might be a rare situation where even Gunther might be scared.
Speaking on UnSKripted, the veteran journalist talked about the confrontation on WWE RAW and stated:
"I thought Goldberg's promo was pretty hot last night. I think his face to face with Gunther, making Gunther look a little bit scared, backed up a little bit? When he was face to face and he gave him the 'You are next' it brought back the good days of Goldberg, it really did. It just brought me back, nice memory." [3:50 onwards]
You can check out the full video here:
Considering Gunther just won back the WWE World Heavyweight Title, it will be interesting to see if Goldberg can take him down to take the belt for himself.
